'Kim Army': BTS' RM's new hairstyle leaves Jimin questioning his look in hilarious comment

BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon left his fans speechless with an extraordinary debut last night on his social media account. This made the return of Kim Army and not only fans were intrigued by his look, but one of the BTS members Jimin was also left with questionable thoughts on RM's new hairstyle. Making it just another day in the Bangtan-Army universe with some getting curious about what is to come.

BTS' RM shares brand new look

On October 28, BTS' RM took to his Instagram account, where he is seen most active, to share some snippets from his day-to-day activities. As always, this was no ordinary update given by the Indigo singer. The rkive user posted a short video clip of him wearing a bob-cut wig along with a wink.

The short clip caught everyone's attention on BTS members' unique hairstyle. Since then the clip has become a viral sensation in the Bangtan-Army universe. It received more than half a million likes in only 15 minutes after posting.

Another attention-grabbing moment was a comment left by the Like Crazy singer on the reel. Jimin left a question mark in the comment section leaving fans in a frenzy. He exhibited the same emotions as most of the fans on the internet with some speculating that BTS' RM may have something im store for Halloween. His new look reflects a grown-up version of Kim Army from 2016.

RM's Kim Army look received hilarious reactions

BTS' RM's bob-cut wig lool drove hilarious reactions across fandom. Some joked about the return of the Kim Army but in a mature version. The Kim Army look was first seen in 2016 when BTS filmed a special video segment called House of ARMY.

In it, each member showed himself as being a family member of BTS fans. While Jungkook did the role-play of being a dad and J-Hope as a mom, RM took Kim Army's character who was the daughter. Fans took a trip down memory lane. Some questioned when the sequel to House of Army would arrive while others joked about Kim Army being a grown-up, big, and buff girl hinting at RM's remarkable physique. Check out some hilarious reactions from fans below:

