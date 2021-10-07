Kim Bo Ra confirms role in ‘Snow White Must Die’; Byun Yo Han and Go Bo Byeol considers role offers

Kim Bo Ra's agency, MCMC (Studio Sky), announced on October 5, "Kim Bo Ra will appear in 'Snow White Must Die’". Byun Yo Han and Go Bo Byeol are still considering their role offers. Go Bo Gyeol was offered the role of the female lead, Choi Na Gyeom. Choi Na-gyeom is a childhood friend and longtime unrequited love of Jung Woo who wants to help her live a new life after being released from prison.

The drama is based on the German book of the same name and the story starts on a rainy November day where police detectives Pia Kirchhoff and Oliver von Bodenstein are summoned to a mysterious traffic accident: A woman has fallen from a pedestrian bridge onto a car driving underneath. According to a witness, the woman may have been pushed. The investigation leads Pia and Oliver to a small village, and the home of the victim, Rita Cramer. On a September evening eleven years earlier, two seventeen-year-old girls vanished from the village without a trace. In a trial based only on circumstantial evidence, twenty-year-old Tobias Sartorius, Rita Cramer's son, was sentenced to ten years in prison. Bodenstein and Kirchhoff discover that Tobias, after serving his sentence, has now returned to his hometown. Did the attack on his mother have something to do with his return?

In the village, Pia and Oliver encounter a wall of silence. When another young girl disappears, the events of the past seem to be repeating themselves in a disastrous manner. The investigation turns into a race against time because for the villagers it is soon clear who the perpetrator is and this time they are determined to take matters into their own hands. An atmospheric, character-driven and suspenseful mystery set in a small town that could be anywhere, dealing with issues of gossip, power and keeping up appearances.

Kim Bo Ra is a talented actress who began her career as a child actress and still mainly plays young character roles. Born on September 28, 1995, she made her acting debut in the 2006 film ‘For Horowitz’. She has since starred in many movies, short films and television dramas, including ‘Jungle Fish 2’ (2010), ‘Her Legend’ (2013), ‘Beautiful Man’ (2013), ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015) and ‘Glamorous Temptation’ (2015).

