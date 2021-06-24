Kim Bora and N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun to star in new horror movie The Ghost of Oksu Station

The horror film also has a wonderful and experienced director and screenwriter. Read on to know more!

The upcoming movie ‘The Ghost of Oksu Station’ has begun filming with a stellar cast led by Kim Bora and N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun. The film will be directed by Jung Yong Gi. The movie is based on a webtoon written by Horang. It is a horror, mystery and thriller story which had become very popular and shocked the world when it was released as a webtoon in 2011. The story of the film revolves around the mysterious incidents that occur at the Oksu Station.

Kim Bora is an eminent actress who began her career as a child actor and has gained recognition for her role in the popular drama ‘Sky Castle’. She has also participated in other dramas and films like ‘Bel Ami’, ‘Glamorous Temptation’, ‘Her Private Life’ and others. She will also be appearing in another upcoming Netflix film ‘Moral Sense’. Kim Jae Hyun is an actor, model and singer who is part of the rap rock band N.Flying. As an actor, Kim Jae Hyun has played roles in many dramas like ‘Modern Farmer’ and ‘All Boys-High’. He has also worked in the Japanese drama ‘Love You as the World Ends’.

The director Jung Yong Gi is known for works like directing ‘Dolls’ and ‘Family Glory’. The screenwriter of the Japanese horror movie ‘Ring’, Hiroki Takahashi, will be working on ‘The Ghost of Oksu Station’ too. The movie is highly anticipated for the stable and skilled cast, director and screenwriter. It will hit the theatres in 2022.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for this film? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :NAVERNews1

Share your comment ×