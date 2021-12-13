Kim Bum cannot take Rain’s looming presence over him in the new teaser for ‘Ghost Doctor’

'Ghost Doctor' is about an arrogant genius doctor of godly medicine, a genius resident with no sense of duty. It is a medical story that takes place while sharing a body. In the second teaser video, it is arousing the interest of prospective viewers by foretelling the birth of an all-time comic bromance between Rain and Kim Bum.

Kim Bum prepares for the operation with a sad expression on his face and says seriously, “Any doctor who is about to undergo surgery has a heavy shoulder.” His act of unwinding by sweating is also quite tragic. However, as soon as the operating room opens, the appearance of 'gum-stick' Rain who is attached to Kim Beom's very exhausted back, immediately causes a burst of laughter.

The face of mischievous Rain and crying Kim Bum forms a perfect contrast, raising curiosity about how the two became entangled. It makes the first broadcast more eagerly awaited to see what kind of synergy they will explode with a pleasant and refreshing energy just by looking at them.

The production team of 'Ghost Doctor' said, "The meeting between Cha Young Min (Rain) and Ko Seung Tak (Kim Bum), who have opposite tendencies, is expected to bring a different kind of fun that has never been seen before. Sometimes enemies become perfect partners, and those who show fantastic breathing sometimes experience conflict and gradually change.

We ask for your interest and love for the body rental medical 'Ghost Doctor', which will stimulate viewers' five senses the more you watch it, and please look forward to the chemistry between Rain and Kim Bum, who will bring a laugh virus to the small screen with fantastic synergy."

