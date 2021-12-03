Kim Bum is 'cool as a cucumber' in new stills from upcoming drama 'Ghost Doctor'

tvN’s new drama 'Ghost Doctor' released the first stills of Kim Bum! Helmed by PD Boo Sung Chul, who also directed the Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye starrer 'Heirs' 'Ghost Doctor' is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. The drama will tell the emotional stories of ghost doctors who, even after their deaths, cannot leave their hospitals or patients behind.

Kim Bum will be essaying the role of Go Seung Tak, a highly intelligent resident who comes from a wealthy and privileged background. Blessed with brains and good fortune, Go Seung Tak grew up with every advantage, however, when asked why he chose to become a doctor he nonchalantly replied saying that his grandfather and mother told him to! His life will completely change when he will encounter the genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, played by Rain due to an unexpected incident and entertaining series of events that will unfold.

In the newly released stills, Kim Bum is 'cool as a cucumber' exuding charisma and confidence in his easy-going demeanour and a pleasing smile on his face. However, in the second still, he looks baffled and terrified with his hands curled up in fists as he casts his eyes on something unknown. He’s wearing a doctor’s gown, and he seems flustered by the turn of events, amplifying curiosity about what happened to him.

You can check out the stills below:

'Ghost Doctor' will premiere on December 3 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN.

