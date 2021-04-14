Kim Bum, Jang Nara & more: Kdramas starring your favourite stars that start today; Where to watch?

Two of the most highly anticipated K-Dramas of 2021 premier today!

April 14 marks a wonderful day in the world of K-Dramas and the K-Drama community. April in general, is gracious in terms of the huge number of incredible Korean actors who are making their screen comeback. Today, April 14, happens to be one of those days. Two highly anticipated K-Dramas are all set to air today and their premiere will mark the small screen comeback of a host of stars that we have been waiting for! Keep reading to know what they are and where you can watch them!

Sell Your Haunted House

Jang Nara returns to our screens with this supernatural comedy, aptly titled "Sell Your Haunted House", also known as "Great Real Estate" or "Daebak Real Estate". Jang Nara plays a hot-headed woman with psychic powers that she uses to exorcise spirits from real estate properties, naturally as she is a real estate agent after all. It is only through her service that those properties are cleansed and can go back in the market again. Expect something similar to Mystic Pop Up Bar, especially with the lovely chemistry between Nara and Yong Hwa. You can watch Sell Your Haunted House on Viki!



Law School

The day fans have been waiting for has finally come! Kim Bum is back after stealing hearts as a half-gumiho Yi Rang in Tale of the Nine-Tailed, this time as a prodigy student of law in one of the most prestigious law schools of South Korea. With him is Ryu Hye Young of Reply 1988 fame, once again as a law student, hard-working and sincere but a little slower than the rest. Together, they go through a series of trials and tribulations, quite literally, to solve the mystery behind a murder. You can watch Law School on Netflix, starting today!

