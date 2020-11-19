Kim Bum OPENS UP about playing Lee Rang in Tale of the Nine Tailed, finding ‘endless joy’ in acting & more

Tale of the Nine-Tailed alum Kim Bum recently opened up about his acting career, his sensational role in the iconic series and much more. Scroll down to see what he said.

Korean actor Kim Bum recently spoke to Elle magazine about his long-lived acting career, role in tvN’s Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and more! In the interview, Kim Bum shared his thoughts on his Tale of the Nine-Tailed character, Lee Rang. “When I think of Lee Rang, I also think of the death drive, ‘Thanatos,'” the actor said, referring to the concept of aggressive or self-destructive behaviour. “Lee Rang was abandoned by love, so he’s a character who has a deep desire for destruction.”

Kim Bum mentioned that he wanted his character to be an ambiguous kind of villain, someone that viewers wouldn’t be able to hate. He added, “Villain roles tend to add more fuel to my desire for expression.” On trying out a character who gets involved in action scenes and experiences intense emotions, Kim Bum shared with a laugh, “I really wanted to do a melodrama. But think it felt more freeing to me because there weren’t any romantic parts. I was able to express my emotions without being restricted by a certain relationship.”

Reflecting on his 15th year as an actor, Kim Bum said, “There was a time when I thought that my career wasn’t right for me, and I was caught up in a dilemma, but after I joined Tale of the Nine-Tailed, I felt endless joy and interest in my work for the first time in a while.” He concluded, “I was stuck sitting in one place for a long time, but now I’ve brushed myself off and gotten up.”

