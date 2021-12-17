Kim Bum, Rain, Son Naeun & Uee display their quirky personalities in new solo posters for 'Ghost Doctor'

tvN’s upcoming drama 'Ghost Doctor' has released fun character posters for each of its four leads - Rain, Kim Bum, Son Naeun and Uee! 'Ghost Doctor' is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. It is helmed by PD Boo Sung Chul of 'The Heirs' fame.

The quirky posters showcase the different shades of personalities each character has. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play the extremely wealthy resident Go Seung Tak! Apink’s Son Naeun will play emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who believes in supernatural phenomena and miracles despite studying medicine, and finally, Uee will play neurosurgeon Jang Se Jin, who happens to be Cha Young Min’s ex-girlfriend.

Rain's Cha Young Min is annoyed with the fact that the perfectionist him has to rely on the goofy Go Seung Tak to get things done. On the other hand, Kim Bum’s Go Seung Tak is cutely annoyed with having to deal with inescapable Cha Young Min, who hovers just over his head.

Son Naeun’s Oh Soo Jung hints at a potential relationship/partnership between Go Seung Tak, who attempts to sneakily hide his secret by covering himself up with his lab coat. Finally, Uee's Jang Se Jin offers a glimpse of her desperate attempt to save Cha Young Min’s life, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend. 'Ghost Doctor' will premiere on January 3 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN.

Check out the posters below:

