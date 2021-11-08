Kim Bum, Rain, Uee and Son Naeun CONFIRMED as main cast for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Ghost Doctor’

Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, and Son Naeun have confirmed their appearance in tvN's new drama 'Ghost Doctor' which is a medical story that takes place when an arrogant genius doctor meet a spoiled rich resident with no sense of duty, and the two doctors with extreme backgrounds and skills suddenly share a body. It is scheduled to air in early 2022.

'Ghost Doctor' is a fresh genre that combines medical with fantasy, and is drawing the attention of prospective viewers. Rain, Kim Beom, Uee, and Son Naeun have confirmed their appearances as Cha Young Min, Ko Seung Tak, Jang Se Jin, and Oh Su Jeong, respectively, and the unique synergy that the four charming protagonists will show is raising expectations.

Rain takes on the role of 'Cha Young Min', a thoracic surgeon who has a golden hand that can save a life with just one touch and has genius medical skills. Cha Young Min is a 'coma ghost' who gets caught up in an unexpected incident and becomes possessed after a car accident. Rain, who showed excellent character digestion in his previous work 'Welcome 2 Life', transforms once again through 'Ghost Doctor'.

Kim Bum takes on the role of 'Ko Seung Tak', a resident who has no luck or manners of any kind. Ko Seung Tak was at a turning point in his life when he met Cha Young Min. Attention is focused on how Kim Bum, who has been working hard in his previous works, 'Nine-Tailed Fox' and 'Law School', will transform into the character Ko Seung Tak.

Uee is expected to unravel the entangled romance with Cha Young Min as 'Jang Se Jin', a former lover of Cha Young Min and an overseas neurosurgeon. Son Naeun takes on the role of Oh Soo Jung , a highly motivated emergency room intern who believes in supernatural phenomena, miracles, and fantasy, unlike medicine. She has consistently shown her prominence as an actor by appearing in 'Dinner Mate' and 'Lost'. tvN's new drama 'Ghost Doctor' is a collaboration between producer Bu Seong Cheol, who directed 'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho,' and writer Kim Sun Sun, who wrote 'Live Up To Your Name', and is scheduled to air in early 2022.

