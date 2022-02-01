Kim Bum & Rain's Ghost Doctor remains steady in its time slot as drama ratings dip for Lunar New Year holiday

Happy Lunar New Year to everyone! For those unversed, the Lunar New Year, commonly known as the Chinese new year or the Spring festival is being celebrated today on February 1. This year, the zodiac animal of 2022 is the Tiger. It may be a day of celebration and prosperity for East Asian citizens, but it isn't exactly good news for television networks. On January 31, viewership ratings for dramas dipped across the board due to the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of tvN’s 'Ghost Doctor' scored an average nationwide rating of 4.0, marking a significant decrease from its previous episode last week, when it set a new personal record with a nationwide average of 6.2 percent! However, the quirky medical drama still remained first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks and among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent and a peak of 2.4 percent.

However, the ratings for other dramas in the same slot suffered a bit. JTBC’s 'The One and Only' fell to an average nationwide rating of 0.5 percent for the night and KBS 2TV’s 'Moonshine,' did not air last night due to the Lunar New Year holiday. The drama will resume airing in its usual time slot starting on February 8!

