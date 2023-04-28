Kim Bum receives ‘thirsty’ comments from Woo Do Hwan and Rain as he poses on Tale Of the Nine-Tailed 1938 sets

On April 28, Kim Bum shared some behind-the-scenes photos of him as Lee Rang from Tale Of Nine-Tailed 1938 and he looks absolutely amazing! He hasn’t even aged a bit since Boys Over Flowers and his look is loved by his close friend Woo Do Hwan and Ghost Doctor co-star Rain who gushed over the three piece suit!

Kim Bum’s activities:

Previously, the agency King Kong by Starship released behind-the-scenes stills from the poster shooting site of Kim Bum, who appears as Lee Rang in the new tvN Saturday and Sunday drama 'The Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938' which is a K-fantasy action action drama in which Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook), a 'nine-tailed fox' who made an emergency landing in the age of chaos in 1938, returns to the modern age. The anticipation of prospective viewers is raising whether Lee Rang will show a different side of him. In the published photo, Kim Bum is holding a hatchet, the trademark of Lee Rang, revealing a bloody aura. In his rebellious eyes, you can feel the charisma and relaxed attitude of the leader of the bandits in the drama.

Tale of The Nine-Tailed 1938:

Kim Bum is Lee Yeon's younger brother and plays an active role in season 2 as well, taking on the role of 'half human, half tiger' born between a human and a nine-tailed fox. In the last season, he hated Lee Yeon to death due to a long misunderstanding, but in the end, he sacrificed his life for his older brother, causing viewers to feel sorry for him. However, as Lee Yeon makes an emergency landing in 1938, the brothers reunite from the past. The upgraded chemistry of Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum, who predicted another 'hateful' romance, is expected to be another point of observation. The first thing that draws attention is Lee Rang as the 'boss of the bandits'. Wildness overflows in the long loosely tied hair and fiercely raised eyes. Although he is passing through the middle of a period of rebellion like this, he has a consistent corner of him who cherishes only his puppies even though he has a tough face in the world.

ALSO READ: GOT7 members Mark Tuan and Jackson Wang have a sweet reunion at latter's solo tour

Advertisement