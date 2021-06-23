Kim Bum to reportedly join Uee and Rain in upcoming ghost medical drama, Ghost Doctor

Kim Bum reportedly cast for tvN drama Ghost Doctor, he will act as Go Seung Tak. Read on to find out.

After enthralling us as law student Han Joon Hwi in Law School, we might get to see Kim Bum sooner than expected on our screens! According to an exclusive report, Kim Bum will reportedly join Uee and Rain for the upcoming ghost medical drama, Ghost Doctor. Kim Bum will play Go Seung Tak in the drama. According to KingKong by Starship, Kim Bum is positively considering the offer.

Previously, it was confirmed that Rain will be taking on the lead role of Cha Young Min, a selfish and arrogant doctor who is also a genius! Uee's agency Lucky Company confirmed that she is positively reviewing the offer to star in Ghost Doctor. If Uee accepts the offer, she’ll be taking on a leading role along with Rain. This will also be her first new drama in a year. This would be Uee's return to the small screen after about a year, her last project being 'SF8' in 2020.

Ghost Doctor is about two doctors who are completely opposite in terms of their background, skillsets and personalities, nevertheless, they end up combining spirits and bodies. It will depict the heartwarming story of ghost doctors who can’t leave behind the hospital and patients even after they have passed away. Ghost Doctor is written by Kim Sun Soo of Live Up To Your Name fame and directed by PD Boo Sung Chul, who has directed famous dramas The Heirs and Our Gap Soon. The drama is expected to broadcast in the second half of 2021 and in time we will get the confirmed details on the casting soon.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Law School & Sell Your Haunted House ends on solid ratings; My Roommate Is A Gumiho sees a drop in ratings

Are you excited about the drama? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×