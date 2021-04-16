Kim Bum starrer Law School & Sell Your Haunted House battle it out in fierce ratings battle after solid start

The ratings report card for the premiere episodes of Law School and Sell Your Haunted House is here! Read on to find out.

A new week brings new K-dramas and of course our weekly rating report card. New K-dramas, Sell Your Haunted House and Law School premiered this Wednesday and opened to a thunderous response from fans across the world. Kim Bum starrer Law School is a legal crime-thriller drama set in the prestigious Hanguk University of Korea. A grim incident occurs on their campus and students must put their legal education and training to good use and clear their professor, Yang Jong Hoon's name off suspicion of murder.

According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of Law School which aired on April 14, recorded 5.113 percent. The premiere marked a solid start for the new drama, higher than the finale ratings of its predecessor in this time slot, Sisyphus: The Myth. However, the ratings dropped slightly for the second episode and recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.112 percent. In competition with Law School was Jang Nara starrer Sell Your Haunted House which recorded ratings of 3.7 and 5.6 percent for its first two episodes.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-Ki and Nana starrer Oh My Ladylord recorded ratings of 1.3 and 1.4 percent, similar to last episode’s 1.5 and 1.7 percent. Lee Seung Gi's Mouse performed better with a rating of 5.374 percent, an increase from last episode’s 5.163 percent.

