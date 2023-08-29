Kim Bum to appear with Indonesian actress Maudy Ayunda in film Second Homeland? Find out

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 actor Kim Bum will be appearing in an Indonesian film called Second Homeland alongside Maudy Ayunda. On August 26, rumors of him taking part in the movie started swirling around the internet. It is said that this film will be released as a collaboration project between South Korea and the Indonesian government. Read below to know more about the supposed role Kim Bum would play.

Kim Bum to star in Indonesian film Second Homeland?

Second Homeland is set in the World War II era which will highlight the struggle of a young Korean man in Indonesia. The young man Yang Chil Sung defended the Indonesian people during the war in Garut. The Boys Over Flowers actor is said to play the character of Yang Chil Sung also known as freedom fighter Komarudin. According to the regent, Rudy Gunawan, "Yang Chil Sung is the hero of Garut residents. He converted to Islam changed his name to Komarudin, and married a woman called Wanaraja". Indonesian star Maudy Ayunda will reportedly play the role of Wanaraja. Yang Chil Sung met a tragic ending alongside his companions during the Dutch rule in Indonesia. To honor him and appreciate his service the government of Indonesia agreed to bring his story on Screen. According to the reports, the process of the movie is scheduled to begin in October this year. However, Kim Bum's agency has yet to confirm this news.

Kim Bum's recent activities

On July 7, the actor announced his 2023 ASIA FAN MEETING named Between U and Me. He commenced the fan meeting tour in Tokyo on August 25 and began touring around the continent. He greeted his Japanese fans with many small engaging segments at the event. Kim Bum also sang one of the OSTs from his latest drama The Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938. Five more shows of the tour will take place in September. The Law School actor will be in Jakarta, Indonesia for the show on September 3. He will also be performing in Bangkok, Manila, and Cebu and conclude the tour with the finale show in Seoul on October 9.

