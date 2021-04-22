Kim Bum's Law School scores an impressive rating, Navillera witnesses a slight drop in ratings

Kim Bum's Law School is gaining momentum amongst viewers. All this and more. Read on to find out our ratings.

We are back with our weekly report card for our favourite dramas on air. One of the most thrilling legal dramas on air is Kim Bum's Law School. Law School is set in the prestigious Hankuk University of Korea. A grim incident occurs on their campus and students must put their legal education and training to good use and clear their professor, Yang Jong Hoon's name off suspicion of murder.

The third episode of Law School aired on April 21st. According to Nielsen Korea, it recorded a rating of 4.3% nationwide in Korea and 4.6% in Seoul, metropolitan area. The drama recorded an impressive rating for the first episode of this week. While we await the ratings for the second episode of the week, we can safely assure the viewers the drama is heading in the right direction. In the previous episode, we saw Professor Yang Jong Hoon getting stabbed in the prison shower. He is admitted to the ICU where the doctors say that since his blood group is a rare type, they will require blood donation for him. Lee Man Ho, a heinous criminal offers to donate blood to save Yang Jong Hoon's life but Han Joon Hwi, played by Kim Bum advises him against it. The stage is set for today's episode.

The April 20 episode of tvN’s Navillera recorded average nationwide ratings of 2.859 percent, a drop from the April 19 episode (3.150 percent). Meanwhile, River Where The Moon Rises bid adieu with average nationwide ratings of 6.8 and 8.3 percent.

Where can you watch Law School? You can watch Law School on Netflix.

