Kim Cattrall is happy with her 'drama free' life and does not regret her absence on And Just Like That

While fans missed seeing Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones return to the Sex and the City reboot titled And Just Like That, it seems the actress does not regret not appearing in the series. According to US Weekly, Kim is "happier" at this point in her life. The insider further revealed that Cattrall is glad that her life is "drama-free" and has no qualms about turning down the reboot.

As for And Just Like That, the show has been in the news for several reasons including actor Chris Noth's sexual assault allegations. After three women accused the actor who famously played the character of Mr Big on Sex and the City, the lead stars of the reboot including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a statement maintaining that they support the women who came forward.

As for Cattrall who also worked alongside Noth during Sex and the City, it seems the actress is not willing to release any statement relating to the same. "Kim isn’t going to speak out about the Chris Noth allegations", a source told Us Weekly.

While Cattrall, 65, who played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004 opted not to sign on for the new HBO Max series, she has signed on to another major project, the upcoming Hulu show, How I Met Your Father where she will be lending her voiceover for the character of Hilary Duff's lead character's future version. The show is a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother which featured Bob Saget's voiceover for the show's lead character Ted Mosby played by Josh Radnor.

