Kim Cattrall seemingly responds to fan tweets about her character Samantha's absence from And Just Like That

If there's one thing Sex and the City fans are talking about online, it's Kim Cattrall's absence as Samantha Jones and moreover, the way she was written out of the show. After fans discussed online how the SATC revival wasn't the same without her, Kim Cattrall reportedly liked a series of tweets about the new reboot without Samantha in it.

Kim also reportedly liked fan tweets that appreciated her for making the choice of not coming back and looking out for what's in her best interest. Among the several tweets, one fan wrote, "Kim Cattrall didn't return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off," adding a red heart emoji which was reportedly appreciated by Cattrall.

And Just Like That kicked off last week on streaming platform HBO Max and stars the other three original Sex and the City leads, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, along with several other returning cast members.

Ever since the announcement of the reboot and also Kim's announcement of not coming on board for it, fans were waiting to find out how her character, Samantha's absence will be explained on the show. The new series addresses why Samantha is missing within minutes of the show's premiere.

While Cattrall may not be coming back to the SATC reboot, she has been packed with other projects including her voiceover role as the Bob Saget voiceover counterpart in CBS's gender-flipped spin-off, How I Met Your Father. Kim has been brought on board as the narrator for the future version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie.

