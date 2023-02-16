Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee are inseparable in the main poster for Soulmate which also stars Byeon Woo Seok

On February 16th, the distributor NEW released the main poster for 'Soul Mate'. The movie tells the story of two friends, Mi So (Kim Da Mi), Ha Eun (Jeon So Nee) and Jin Woo (Byeon Woo Seok), who recognized each other from the first meeting, and shared everything from joy, sadness, excitement, and longing. In particular, the beautiful two-shot of Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee in the published poster draws attention. It stands out with a visual that looks like a picture. The appearance of sharing earphones reminiscent of that time seems to show the daily life of two people sharing everything.

Here, the copy of 'You have always been by my side' not only tells the inseparable relationship between the two, but also warms the hearts of viewers by reminding them of a precious friend. In particular, Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee expressions are fresh and make us feel the friendship that will never change.

Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee:

The character video of 'We Were Together', which was released along with the main poster, gives a glimpse into the story of the movie as well as the friendship between the three. The words of Mi So, “I want to live like a storm for just 10 years and die at the age of 27” and “I will take the Trans-Siberian train and see Lake Baikal” shows that she is a character with a free spirit. You can see Ha Eun's sincere and serene personality in the way she immediately cries at Miso's words, and in the way she responds "You know I can't fly" to Mi So's proposal to go on a trip together.

Lastly, Jinwoo's thoughtful and friendly side can be seen in Jinwoo's line where he worries about Ha Eun, who has a blister on her foot and is unable to move while on her way to the forest. While the story of the three people reminds me of a conversation they had with a real friend, the copy of 'Do you think of me sometimes?' seems to represent the thoughts of the viewers. In addition, the videos that appear between the copies are shown not only during the school days of the three people but also when they become adults, arousing curiosity about how they will change now that they have grown up.