Kim Da Mi, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Sung Cheol display their friendship in ‘Our Beloved Summer’ poster

On November 19, SBS released a new poster for the awaited comedy drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and we are loving the casual and youthful look that Kim Da Mi, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Sung Cheol have adorned! Dressed in simple outfits, the main cast are sprawled on the grass as they huddle for an ‘impromptu-esque’ picture.

Previously, SBS had released stills that gave the viewers an understanding of the relationship that Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik shared in the drama. In the published photos, one can see at a glance the timeline of the special relationship between Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Guk Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) in the play. From the fresh and innocent school days of nineteen-year-olds to the moment of reunion at twenty-nine, entangled with complex emotions, the 10-year narrative of those who spent an unforgettable youth, laughing, crying, loving, parting, and parting together adds to the curiosity.

‘Our Beloved Summer’ is a romance comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that breaks up saying, “It was an awful time with you, and let’s never meet again!” However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forcibly brought together in front of the camera once more. Choi Woong who appears to be an immature free spirit, but he brings out his sincerity when he finds something he wants in life for the first time. Guk Yeon Soo whose greatest life goal was to place No. 1 during her school days. Now, she’s trying to become an adult while living life fiercely and adjusting to reality with a wound in her heart.

Kim Ji Woong is a documentary director who lives his life as an observer. Kim Ji Woong is a lonely figure who thinks that a documentary director who observes the world behind the camera somehow resembles him. He has maintained an omniscient perspective for most of his life but will start to change when he makes a documentary about Choi Woong and Guk Yeon Soo. Top idol NJ is a famous celebrity with beautiful looks and amazing skills. After working fiercely as a star, she realizes that she is slowly becoming normal again and prepares to live her real life. She becomes interested in Choi Woong’s works and naturally grows curious about him.

