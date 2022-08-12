Kim Da Mi & Choi Woo Shik’s Our Beloved Summer to have OST concert; Is BTS’ V performing Christmas Tree?

Called ‘Memories from OST’, the event returns for a second season. This time, popular K-drama show ‘Our Beloved Summer’ will see its OSTs being sung in celebration of its fame. While so far, only the ‘Coming Soon’ poster for the event has been released, excitement among the fans is rampant for the star-studded lineup of OST singers that may end up performing.

The 11 part OST album was also released through CD format and saw a massive demand among fans. Kwon Jung Yeol (10cm) sang the uber-famous ‘Drawer’ while Bibi gave her voice to ‘Maybe If’. Ha Sung Woon’s ‘Squabble’ was a beloved pick by many as was Kim Na Young’s ‘There for You’.

However, it was BTS member V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ which received global fame and has become a hit over time. The music video for the song currently has over 35 million views and is well on its way to break many records.

Janet Suh’s ‘Home’/ ’Why’ added melancholic sadness to the album and Lee Seung Yoon’s ‘The Giving Tree’ was a welcome change. Sam Kim’s ‘Summer Rain’, Yang Yo Seob (Highlight)’s ‘Even Now’, and Jang Beom June’s ‘I Will Make You Happy’ were very fitting releases. Meanwhile, Kim Kyung Hee’s ‘Our Beloved Summer’ was the perfect closure to the fantastic roster of tracks on the album, a worthy nod to the emotionally intense but mentally freeing K-drama.

If the all artists of ‘Our Beloved Summer’ OST album make an appearance along with the star cast of Kim Da Mi, Choi Woo Shik, Kim Seung Cheol and Roh Jeong Eui, the show will become no less than an awards night. While highly unlikely, one can dream, you know?

