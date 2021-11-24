Kim Da Mi & Choi Woo Sik are young & happy in love in bright new poster for romance drama 'Our Beloved Summer'

Oh, to be young, wild and free...and in love, SBS' latest offering 'Our Beloved Summer' encapsulates this feeling so beautifully in a well-packaged drama starring Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, Noh Jeong Eui and Kim Sung Cheol in lead roles. 'Our Beloved Summer' is a romantic comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up vowing to never meet one another again. However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly, goes viral gaining popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more.

The bright new poster shows Gook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) and Choi Woong (Choi Woo Sik) in happier times. Leaning against a wall, they look young, happy and in love. Choi Woong is squatting on the group, looking handsome in a white shirt. Kim Da Mi is leaning against the wall, smiling brightly, looking cute in a yellow sweater. It looks like they have escaped from somewhere and are catching a breath looking happy and in love.

You can check out the poster below:

Choi Woo Sik will take on the role of Choi Woong, an illustrator who is used to hiding his personal life. Choi Woong is not someone who can stand up to others easily, but he becomes a changed man after meeting Yeon Soo. On the other hand, Kim Da Mi plays Gook Yeon Soo, a smart character who is placed first in her entire grade and has a lot of drive for success. Choi Woong will help Yeon Soo find her true identity and purpose in life. 'Our Beloved Summer' will premiere on December 6 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

