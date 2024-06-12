Kim Da Mi in talks to lead new romance drama A Hundred Memories by Thirty-Nine director and Crash Course in Romance writer

Kim Da Mi is reportedly gearing up for her next big K-drama. The actress has received a casting offer to lead a new romance drama set in the 80s. Adding to the excitement, this drama will be helmed by Crash Course in Romnace writer and the director of Thirty-Nine.

Kim Da Mi to transform into bus guide in new period romance drama A Hundred Memories

On June 12, a Korean media outlet reported that Kim Da Mi is currently reviewing her role in a positive light and she is also making necessary adjustments to lead the new romance drama A Hundred Memories.

If confirmed, she will embody the character of Go Young Rye, a bus guide working with Cheong-A Transportation. Despite suffering from motion sickness, every day she gets on the bus to stay afloat and help her mother make ends meet.

Kim Da Mi’s character will lead the narrative of A Hundred Memories, exhibiting her bold and youthful personality.

More about Kim Da Mi's new drama

Set in the backdrop of the 80s, A Hundred Memories will depict the story of a few bus guides. The drama will capture their friendship, budding romance, and everything in between, delivering insights into their day-to-day lives.

The screenplay of this upcoming period piece has been penned by Yang Hee Seung, a writer known for Crash Course in Romance (2023), Familiar Wife (2018), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), and more.

Advertisement

On the other hand, it will helmed by Kim Sang Ho, a celebrated director best known for directing Son Ye Jin strarrer Thirty-Nine. The production for A Hundred Memories will be managed by SLL.

Who is Kim Da Mi?

Kim Da Mi is a talented Korean actress, who made her acting debut in 2018 with an independent feature titled 2017 Project With The Same Name. In the same year, she landed her breakthrough role as the protagonist in the action-thriller film The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion.

In the following years, she continued to establish a strong foothold among her contemporaries with a string of celebrated roles in Itaewon Class (2020), Our Beloved Summer (2021), The Witch: Part 2. The Other One (2022), Soulmate (2023), and more.

Her new sci-fi film The Great Flood, also starring Squid Game actor Park Hae Soo, will meet the viewers in the 4th quarter of 2024.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok for Best Actor, Kim Ji Won, Kim Hye Yoon in Best Actress, and more bag Seoul Drama Awards 2024 nominations; Full list inside