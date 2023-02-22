Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee and Byeon Woo Seok represent growing pains in the tear-jerking trailer for Soulmate

On February 21st, the movie 'Soulmate' released the main trailer and 'Then, Us' poster for the first time. 'Soulmate' depicts the story of two friends, Mi So (Kim Da Mi), Ha Eun (Jeon So Nee), and Jin Woo (Byeon Woo Seok) , who recognized each other from the first meeting, and shared everything from joy, sadness, excitement, and longing.

The main trailer adds to the anticipation for the movie as it gives a deeper look into the story of three friends, Mi So, Ha Eun, and Jin Woo, who missed each other through their brightest days together. After the brightest time in Jeju, Jin Woo, who has become an adult, asks, "You said that Ha Eun didn't know that well," and the conversation with a smile in which he replies, "I don't have to tell you" shows the changed situation of these people. Next, Ha Eun looked at him with a crumbling smile and hurt eyes, saying, "Please just pour it all out, don't stay inside", and Ha Eun's line, "I knew it. How did you feel?" The cross-cutting of the two people who look at each other with the same eyes leaves a lingering feeling of friendship, love, and longing of those who had to grow apart from each other, although they were different from each other.

The poster:

The poster for Soulmate, which was released together, shows Ha Eun's free face with a smile in the viewfinder of her camera like a panorama. At the same time, the excitement of Ha Eun taking pictures of Mi So catches the eye with the composition of her face placed together. This scene is the ending part of her teaser trailer, "Because you look happy," and Ha Eun captures Mi So's smile with her camera.