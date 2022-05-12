Kim Da Mi, Lee Jong Suk, Park Eun Bin & more star in the terrifying ‘Witch 2’ trailer, Premiering on THIS date

The teaser trailer released this time announces the return of the 'Witch' series with the greeting "It's been a long time" as if in response to the audience's long wait. And a 'girl' (Cynthia), who survives alone in a devastated secret laboratory and takes her first steps out of the world, appears.

From the appearance of 'Chief Baek' (Jo Min Soo), 'Jang' (Lee Jong Suk), and 'Jo Hyeon' (Seo Eun Soo) pursuing the 'girl' who walked out on their own feet, 'Kyung Hee' (Park Eun Bin) reaching out to the 'girl' and these 'Yongdu' (Jin Goo), who watches, and a mysterious group of people chasing after the girl appear one after another with different purposes. It is making people look forward to the activities of the various characters in the bigger witch universe. In particular, the line “I am the standard of this project” is also foreshadowing the powerful presence of a new witch who was veiled through 'Witch 2'.

Meanwhile, 'Witch 2' is expected to be a fresh casting combination, including Cynthia, who was selected as a new witch through a 1,408:1 competition. Park Eun Bin, Seo Eun Soo, Jin Goo, Sung Yu Bin, and Jo Min Soo, Lee Jong Suk, and Kim Da Mi will be appearing in the film.

In addition, director Park Hoon Jung, a master of genre films, such as 'New World', 'The Witch' and 'Paradise Night', and the original production team of 'Witch' once again work together to achieve success beyond the glory of the first movie. 'Witch 2' will be released on June 15th.

