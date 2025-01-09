Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun to navigate love and friendship in youth romance drama A Hundred Memories

JTBC's upcoming youth romance A Hundred Memories features the classic love triangle trope with Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, And Heo Nam Jun. As per the production team's announcement, the drama aims to "take viewers on a nostalgic journey to the lively, hopeful youth of the 1980s.” A Hundred Memories includes two bus conductors, played by the two leading ladies, who are torn between love and friendship as they find out having the same love interest.

Our Beloved Summer's Kim Da Mi, who is known for taking up unusual and challenging roles, plays a bus conductor at Cheong-a Transportation named Go Young Rye in A Hundred Memories. Her dedication to her job stays unwavering, even though she suffers from motion sickness. She keeps working to support her mother and pursue her dream of going to college. Go Young Rye has a bright and bold personality, who never let a fare evader escape from her clutches.

Revenge of Others-fame Shin Ye Eun stars as another bus guide of the same station, named Seo Jong Hee in A Hundred Memories. She also has a similar bright and confident personality like Go Young Rye. Her familial life is filled with hardships and she meets Go Young Rye in an emotionally vulnerable state, forming a deep, lasting friendship with her. However, things get complicated with the arrival of Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun) in the women's lives.

When the Phone Rings' Heo Nam Jun plays Han Jae Pil, the son of a department store's president. His suave appearance and sophisticated mannerisms led him to get the title of prince charming. However, the seemingly perfect lad might be hiding a deep emotional scar in his heart. He gets entangled in a complex relationship with the leading ladies and ends up being the first love of both of them, leading to a test of love and friendship.

As per the JTBC announcement, the drama aims "to create a series that resonates with both older generations who lived through that era and today’s youth, offering moments of laughter and tears. We hope you look forward to it." This Saturday-Sunday drama will be released in 2025, however its premiere date is not out of wraps yet.

