Kim Da Mi's next project following ‘Our Beloved Summer’ to be ‘The Great Flood’? Find Out

On June 2, the agency Endmark announced, "Kim Da Mi received an offer to appear in the movie 'The Great Flood' and is positively reviewing it." 'The Great Flood' is a new film directed by Kim Byung Woo. It is a disaster movie that follows the previous films 'The Terror Live' and 'Take Point'. 'The Great Flood' depicts the situation experienced by a person who is trapped in an infinitely repeating time loop.

Kim Da Mi made her acting debut through the independent film 2017 ‘Project With The Same Name’, an omnibus feature film produced annually, playing the role of a woman who was recently involved in a breakup in the episode ‘Hello, My Hard Work’.

In 2018, Kim Da Mi played the role of a high school student in mystery thriller film ‘Marionette’. The same year, she played the lead role of Koo Ja Yoon in the action-mystery film ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’, directed by Park Hoon Jung, where she was chosen from among 1,500 candidates who auditioned for the role. She received universal acclaim for her strong performance in a challenging role that included intense fighting scenes, and winning a large number of newcomer awards.

In 2020, Kim Da Mi made her television debut in the JTBC television series ‘Itaewon Class’, based on the webtoon of the same title. For her performance in the drama, she won the Best New Actress (TV) Award at 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. In March 2021, Kim was confirmed to join the SBS drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ with Choi Woo Shik, which premiered in December 2021. The drama reunited Kim with Choi Woo Shik after ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ (2018).

ALSO READ: Ultimate Weapon Alice: Song Geon Hee & Park Se Wan help each other out in the hilarious action trailer

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.