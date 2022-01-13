Kim Dong Hee issues a statement of apology in response to reports of school bullying controversy

Following reports that Kim Dong Hee admitted to allegations of school bullying, the actor issued an apology through his agency NPIO Entertainment. Kim Dong Hee started by explaining the issue. He stated that while in the fifth grade of elementary school, he fought with this classmate (accuser K). He was punished by his teacher and he apologised to the boy and his family as well.

Kim Dong Hee assumed that they have forgiven him, but had no idea that 'accuser K' was still holding grudges against him. He shared that after the post was uploaded last year, he wanted to apologize to his friend immediately, but he couldn’t muster up the courage because he was afraid that everything he didn’t do would be accepted as the truth and cause another misunderstanding. He once again apologised for his careless behaviour as a child and for causing pain to his friend. He hopes to sort out everything with accuser 'K' and also apologise to those who were hurt by his immature words and actions when they were in school.

For those unversed, Last February, an anonymous person uploaded a post on an online community titled 'Actor Kim Dong Hee born in 1999 was a school violence perpetrator.' Accuser 'K' shared that Kim Dong Hee was a school bully and also included testimonies from people who graduated from the same school and added Kim Dong Hee’s graduation picture as evidence!

In December, Kim Dong Hee’s lawyer Jang Hyun Woo said in an official statement that the actor has been found innocent of all allegations of school violence. However, according to recent reports, he admitted to the school bullying charges levied against him.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: 'Extracurricular' star Kim Dong Hee revealed to have admitted to bullying accuser 'K' in elementary school

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.