Kim Dong Hee receives a sweet gift from Itaewon Class co star Kim Hye Eun; Ahn Bo Hyun deems her an 'angel'

Kim Dong Hee is currently filming for Season of You and Me. The actor revealed receiving a gift from his Itaewon Class co-star Kim Hye Eun.

Kim Dong Hee was in for a surprise when he walked on to the sets of his upcoming movie, Season of You and Me. The actor took to Instagram and revealed that he received a gift from his Itaewon Class co-star Kim Hye Eun. Kim Dong Hee revealed receiving a coffee truck on the sets of the show from the actress. Sharing pictures of the gift, the actor said, "Not too long ago, Kim Hye Eun sent delicious snacks and coffee to the set of ‘Season of You and Me’ [literal title]."

Thanking the actress, he said, "Thank you for always thinking of me and taking care of me like a son.” Soompi reported that the banner on the coffee truck read, "To the actors and staff of ‘Season of You and Me,’ please stay strong during this cold season while drinking this hot soup!!! From Kim Hye Eun.” Itaewon Class star Ahn Bo Hyun took to the comments section and shared his thoughts on the gesture. He said, "I see an angel visited there too.”

Check out the photos below:

For the unversed, Season of You and Me is based on the life the musical legend, late Yoo Jae Ha. The movie was previously featured Song Joong Ki. However, the South Korean actor had to step down. The Itaewon Class star replaced him soon after. Apart from Itaewon Class, Kim Dong Hee also garnered popularity for his roles in Sky Castle, Itaewon Class, and Extracurricular.

