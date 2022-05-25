Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo to lead KBS’ upcoming fantasy drama ‘Met You By Chance’

Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo confirmed their roles in the new KBS drama 'Met You by Chance'. The drama depicts the strange and beautiful time travel of a man and a woman who are trapped in 1987.

It tells the story of a man who seeks the truth of a serial murder in the past and a woman who wants to prevent the marriage of her mother and father and realize that their goals are connected. In the end, they amplify the curiosity of the viewers in that they realize that they are entangled in each other's huge strings of fate. In the midst of this, we are already looking forward to how the chemistry between Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo will be drawn.

Kim Dong Wook takes on the role of Yoon Hae Joon, the youngest news anchor at 9 o'clock on a weekend after joining a broadcasting company as a reporter for the social affairs department, who has a cool and straightforward personality. He is expected to portray perfection itself with a quick brain, superior appearance and excellent physical strength, as well as a warm heart.

Jin Ki Joo takes on the role of Baek Yoon Young, an ordinary city girl of this age who sheds her soul and fulfills her duty. One day when she was angered by her mother for creating stress in her already excruciating social life, she got an idea of changing her deeply regretful past so she could live a different life.

On the other hand, 'Met You by Chance' is a work that writer Baek So Yeon and director Kang Su Yeon collaborated on once again after 'Battle of Nokdu' in 2019.

