Kim Dong Wook and Park Se Wan starrer Not Very Powerful, but Attractive confirms 2024 release

Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan and Lee Seung Woo's upcoming drama Not Very Powerful, but Attractive will be released in 2024. The much-anticipated drama is a crime comedy and will also feature actors Park Ji Hwan and Seo Hyun Woo. Here are the details.

Kim Dong Wook and Park Se Wan starrer Not Very Powerful, but Attractive reveals release plans

On November 28, SBS announced that Kim Dong Wook and Park Se Wan's upcoming drama Not Very Powerful, but Attractive is scheduled to premiere in 2024. Kim Dong Wook confirmed his role in the series on November 7. The actor is known for his work in dramas like Coffee Prince, My Perfect Stranger, Shooting Stars and more. Park Se Wan will also be appearing in the drama. She has previously appeared in Doona!, Alice, the Final Weapon and more. Actors Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, and Lee Seung Woo will also take centre stage in the series. Fans eagerly await the charming drama's release.

More about Not Very Powerful, but Attractive

Not Very Powerful, but Attractive is a crime comedy-drama which will be released in 2024. The story revolves around South Korea's lowest-ranking homicide squad and the best homicide squad leader coming together to form a strong investigation team. Dongbang Yoo Bin is considered perfect in all ways. He is well-built and intelligent and heads Songwon Police Station’s homicide squad. His life takes a sudden turn and hence he ends up in this position. Songwon Police Station’s homicide squad Unit 2 ranks the lowest in the entire country in terms of arrest warrants. The two forces join hands to fight crime.

Kim Dong Wook debuted in 2003 with the movie My Wife is a Gangster 2. His first project as a K-drama actor was Coffee Prince which became a huge success. He has been a part of many popular dramas like Delightfully Decieteful, My Perfect Stranger, The King of Pigs and many more.

Park Se Wan debuted in 2016 with The Red Teacher. She has been a part of dramas like Doona!, So Not Worth It and more.

