Delightfully Deceitful teaser: Kim Dong Wook is an empathetic lawyer while Chun Woo Hee enjoys scamming others

On April 21st, tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Delightfully Deceitful’ released the first teaser video of Yi Rum (Chun Woo Hee), who was released from prison after being acquitted, and Han Moo Young (Kim Dong Wook), who became her lawyer.

Delightfully Deceitful:

'Delightfully Deceitful' is a thrilling cooperative scam drama about a fraudster who cannot empathize and a lawyer who is overly empathetic, a revenge drama for absolute evil between two very different people. Chun Woo Hee plays the con artist Yi Reum, and Kim Dong Wook plays the lawyer Han Moo Yeong. The first teaser video begins with the subtle tension between Yi Reum and Han Moo Young, who have opposite tendencies in the play. As the bungalow burns to ashes, and Yi Reum, who is sentenced to 15 years in prison, unfolds one after another, it makes us guess that she is a suspect in the fire. Years pass, and the harsh 15-year sentence is overturned with an acquittal, and lawyer Han Moo Youg meets Yi Reum as his client. It makes me curious about how the 15-year sentence came to be innocent, and the story of Yi Reum becoming Han Moo Young's client. Afterwards, strange tensions and doubts arise between Yi Reum and Han Moo Young, drawing attention to the relationship between the two. Complex emotions surround the two, such as the meaning of the word disease that Yi Reum said and the circumstances of Han Moo Yeong, who is excessively involved in her.

The drama:

In addition, along with the phrase 'A lawyer with high empathy, meeting a suspicious client', Yi Reum's secret move continues, hiding his true identity and spreading out in various places. Cold air like frost passes through the words he threw out, "Revenge is always justice." As such, 'Delightfully Deceitful' is raising expectations with the first teaser video, which is dotted with subtle tension between Chun Woo Hee and Kim Dong Wook. We look forward to the first episode to see if the two people who stand on the opposite extremes of empathy will cooperate or choose confrontation. Meanwhile, 'Delightfully Deceitful' will be broadcast for the first time on May 29th.

