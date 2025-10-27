Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo get married in beautiful Seoul ceremony, King the Land stars YoonA, Lee Junho attend

Korean actor couple Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo are officially married! The two stars are known to have been dating for the past 10 years, and their relationship has finally culminated in a spectacular wedding held in Seoul, with the attendance of their close friends from the industry and family members. Among other celebrities, the ‘six siblings’ of the K-drama King the Land were spotted in the audience, cheering aloud and supporting their pal.

Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo promise forever

Ahn Se Ha, Go Won Hee, and Kim Jae Won were the other King the Land stars spotted alongside the lead stars YoonA and Lee Junho at the sixth sibling Kim Ga Eun’s wedding. A hilarious moment broke out right as the bride walked down the aisle, with a princess gown and a long veil, she struggled to strut along without tripping. So the 36-year-old chose to kick off her dress instead and progress on the runway, inciting laughter from the crowd.

The couple bowed to each other during the ceremony and walked back on the aisle while waving to their friends sitting along, cheering for their happy journey. Actor Yoon Sun Woo was spotted getting on his knees to present a beautiful bouquet of flowers to his lady love, in a declaration of his affection and dedication towards her.

Actress Lee Sun Bin, who is her co-star from the drama The Potato Lab, was spotted alongside the bride during the photo with the guests, while the King the Land stars were off to a side, standing all together.

The couple is said to have met while working on the 2015 KBS2 drama Abiding Love Dandelion, and began dating soon after. With their successful careers, they have now chosen to be together forever, after quietly building their relationship for a decade.

