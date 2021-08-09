Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun adorn a fresh look in TVING’s ‘Yumi’s Cells’ new poster

Yumi's Cells' released a main poster on August 9 showing Yumi (Kim Go-eun) and Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun). 'Yumi's Cells', is a cell-stimulating sympathetic romance depicting the story of an ordinary Yumi who eats, loves, and grows with cells. Director Lee Sang-yeop, who showed sensational directing through 'Shopping King Louie' and ‘Familiar Wife', grabs a megaphone and adds to the anticipation. Writer Kim Yun-joo, who was greatly loved through 'Find me in your Memory' and 'Twenty Years Old', and new writer Kim Kyung-ran took charge of writing.

Yumi Cells is the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi is an ordinary office worker. Yumi’s love-cell has fallen into a coma following the shock of a failed relationship, and the drama will depict Yumi’s growth and transformation as her cells work hard to wake up the love cell. The game developer Goo Woong, who thinks with the simple algorithm of “yes or no.” He’s an engineer to the core, and although he doesn’t speak emotionally, he’ll wake up Yumi’s love-cell with his simple and honest personality. Ruby is an adorable fool. Although she’s a fox when it comes to love and possesses various relationship skills, she’s an energetic and affectionate young woman who knows how to take care of her people. Sae Yi, who has perfect visuals and skills and is full of ambition. Sae Yi dreams of becoming the best game art director, and she’s a figure everyone is jealous of. With her ambiguous friendship with Goo Woong, she appears as Yumi’s love rival.

The main poster that was released on this day induces excitement with the appearance of Yumi and Goo Woong, who have just been riding the 'something' stream. A bit awkward but sweet energy flows between the two of them sitting side by side on the sofa. The figure of Goo Woong, who is extremely conscious of Yumi, who is smiling brightly, is attracting attention.

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun smiles sweetly in the poster for upcoming drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you ready to see their chemistry bloom? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.