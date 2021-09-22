Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun introduce their adorable little "friends" in a quirky new poster for 'Yumi's Cells'

Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun starrer 'Yumi's Cells' premiered last week, on September 17 amidst much excitement and anticipation from fans. 'Yumi's Cells' premiered to an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent. For the second episode, it saw a slight increase in its viewership for its own second episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent.

'Yumi's Cells' is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions. In a fresh update, tvN and TVing released 2 brand new posters for the romantic drama. Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun introduce us to their adorable little "friends" in this quirky new poster for the drama. The adorable little "friends" in question are their emotional cells who express their inner feelings and thoughts to audiences.

Yumi's special cells consist of her rational cell, emotional cell, outgoing cell, detective cell, fashion cell, blood cell, hysteria and Yumi's prime cell, love cell who act as the leader at Sepho village. Meanwhile, Goo Wong, the skilled game developer, also introduced his little companions, wearing dark blue shirts and black hair. It includes his hair cell, humour cell, rational cell, naughty cell, and more. On the other hand, while Yumi has "Love" as her primary Cell, Goo Woong has "Thinking" cell as his most essential partner out of all his cells.

You can check out the poster below:

