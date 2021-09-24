Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun reportedly cast in the upcoming slice of life series ‘Little Women’

On September 24, Nam Ji Hyun's agency Management Soop and Kim Go Eun’s agency announced, "Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Go Eun are positively considering her appearance in 'Little Women'." It is a new work by director Kim Hee-won, who directed MBC's 'Glamorous Temptation', 'Golden Bag', 'Money Flower’ and 'Vincenzo'. It will be produced by Studio Dragon.

Nam Ji Hyun recently appeared in films such as 'Hwayi: The Child Who Swallowed a Monster', 'Tunnel', 'Gosanda, Daedongyeojido', 'Shopping King Louis', tvN 'Hundred Days My Lady', MBC '365: A Year Against Destiny', He built up his acting skills by appearing in JTBC's 'Going Off the Path' and Teabing's 'Come to the Witch's Restaurant'.

Kim Go Eun recently appeared in tvN's 'Cheese in the Trap', tvN's 'Goblin', SBS' 'The King: Eternal Monarch', movies 'Canola', 'Sunset in my Hometown', 'Tune In for Love', and 'Hero'. Next, he is appearing in the popular tvN Friday-Saturday drama 'Yumi's Cells'. Controlled by a complex network of cells, each and every human on the planet is kept running by an unseen operating system that is, for the most part, completely ignored. Though humans never give much thought to how they manage to function, day in and day out, the cells within the human body are constantly at work, doing their part to keep their human alive and well. Which is why on the outside, Kim Yumi may appear to be just like every other single working woman in the world, but underneath that ordinary exterior lies something truly extraordinary.

Having recently suffered a painful breakup, Yumi’s love cells have fallen into a deep coma. While the surrounding cells work hard to revive their fallen compatriots, Yumi spends her days stuck in the grind of everyday life. With a heart still broken and no romantic prospects, Yoo Mi’s love cells might have been in serious trouble had it not been for the sudden appearance of Goo Woong. An emotionally stunted game developer, Goo Woong has no idea how to express his true feelings, but after meeting Yumi, he finds himself wanting to try. With his own love cells unexpectedly sparking Yumi’s back to life, things between the two start to get interesting. With both Yumi and Goo Woong’s cells working overtime, the two find themselves drawing ever closer. But will the efforts of this small collection of cells really be enough to bring two hearts together forever?

ALSO READ: 'Mr Queen' star Kim Jung Hyun signs an exclusive contract with the agency Story J Company

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below