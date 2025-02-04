Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun star as lifelong best friends in You and Everything Else; First look revealed

The upcoming Netflix series You and Everything Else has just dropped its first look, giving fans a glimpse of the performances by Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun. This emotional drama, earlier called Two Women, revolves around the complex relationship between lifelong friends, Eun Joong, played by Kim Go Eun and Sang Yeon, played by Park Ji Hyun, whose bond is defined by love, admiration, jealousy, and at times, hatred. Their deep connection spans decades, enduring emotional ups and downs.

Kim Go Eun, famous for her roles in Exhuma and Yumi’s Cells, plays Ryu Eun Joong, an authentic and honest character who has a unique charm that impresses those around her.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hyun, whose impressive performances in Do You Like Brahms? and Reborn Rich earned her praise, brings the character of Cheon Sang Yeon to life.

Sang Yeon is Eun Joong’s best friend and rival, and their complicated relationship is at the heart of the series. The story traces their bond, from their elementary school years to their 30s, showing the love and tension between them as they experience life’s triumphs and heartbreaks.

The story kicks off with their early meeting in elementary school, where Eun Joong looks up to Sang Yeon, who seems to have it all: wealth, talent, and charisma. Despite a sense of envy, Eun Joong and Sang Yeon form an unbreakable friendship. As they grow older, their relationship faces numerous separations and reunions, evolving as they manage the challenges of adulthood.

When they reconnect at the age of 42, Eun Joong is now a screenwriter, while Sang Yeon has become a successful filmmaker. However, their reunion is underlined by a heartbreaking revelation: Sang Yeon is battling terminal cancer and seeks Eun Joong’s help in facing her death with dignity. The series explores the emotional journey of these two women as they revisit their shared history, examining the deep and lasting impact they've had on one another.

Joining the lead cast is Kim Gun Woo, who rose to fame with his role in The Glory. He plays Kim Sang Hak, a charming and passionate senior in the university photography club that both Eun Joong and Sang Yeon are part of. Sang Hak’s genuine care for Eun Joong makes him an essential character, becoming her boyfriend and an important figure in both women’s lives.

Directed by Jo Young Min, known for his work on Do You Like Brahms? and The Interest of Love, and written by Song Hye Jin, celebrated for The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, You and Everything Else is surely going to be an emotionally charged drama with a powerful story and exceptional performances. Furthermore, You and Everything Else is set to premiere in the third quarter of 2025, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the emotional rollercoaster that awaits.