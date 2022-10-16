Kim Go Eun dances to NewJeans’ Hype Boy; Gong Yoo, Lee Min Ho, Jung Hae In, Rosé and more send wishes

Hype Boy Girl group NewJeans that has taken the world by storm following its debut. Having released 4 very catchy songs through their eponymous debut extended play, they have introduced their charisma and swept up music charts. Songs, ‘Attention’ and ‘Hype Boy’ are the new fan favourites and have a major fan following for their choreographies.

Actress Kim Go Eun held her 10th debut anniversary fan meeting ‘GO EUN DAY: come in closer’ on October 15 in Seoul, South Korea. Being one of the biggest Korean acts as of now, she roped in some of her most favourite performances for her fans who have supported her throughout her career, ever since her debut in 2012.

Kim Go Eun took into account her own interest and did a cover of ‘Hype Boy’ during her fanmeeting, surprising everyone with how good she was at it, including GOT7 member Jinyoung and Ahn Bo Hyun who made guest appearances during her show as her fellow actors from the ‘Yumi’s Cells’ series. Ahn Bo Hyun even joked that any better and she would be ready for a K-pop idol debut next.

Wishes from costars

Her fan meeting was made even more special as she received messages of support from actors of her past projects.

Park Jeong Min who acted with her for the 2018 film ‘Sunset In My Hometown’ sent in a video where he mentioned that he was waiting for the day that they get to work together again. Her good friendship with all her co-stars seems to have been perfect as she also received support from ‘Goblin’ co-star Gong Yoo as he called her his ‘ex-bride’ Ji Eun Tak. BLACKPINK member Rosé who is known to be close friends with Kim Go Eun congratulated her for her hard work of 10 years.

‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ co-actors Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan were reminiscent of their time together and wished to meet up soon. Lee Sang Yi, who is her friend from college and made a cameo in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ as a man with a crush on Kim Go Eun, also shared how he was proud of her growth. Lastly, it was actor Jung Hae In from their film, ‘Tune in for Love’ who sent in his words of support.

