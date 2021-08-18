Kim Go Eun gets ready for her date with Ahn Bo Hyun in the new teaser of ‘Yumi Cells’

TVING's original 'Yumi's Cells' (directed by Lee Sang-yeop, creator Song Jae-jung), which will be released simultaneously on TV and tvN on September 17, releases an animated teaser on August 18th. The first teaser video was released in which the cells were reborn as little characters that cheer Yumi as she gets ready for her date.





The first teaser video released on this day contains a lovely image of 'cells' supporting Yumi's daily life. On a quiet afternoon, a message arrives for Yumi, who was enjoying a break while reading a webtoon. Yumi smiles, excited by Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun)'s message, 'Shall we meet?' Those who watch this are Yumi's 'cells'. Cells, who were flustered by Yumi's dating news, appear one by one in the webtoon. From love cells, which are Yumi's prime cells (cells that represent people), to reason, emotion, beauty, and fashion cells, the cells went out for a perfect date. Behind those who are busy carrying placards, the appearance of the cells appearing in anticipation of a 'beautiful' date also provokes laughter. On the other hand, Yumi's face, as she chooses clothes with the strong support of the cells, shows a pleasant excitement. Cells raises the tension by shouting “Good luck” to Yumi, who is finally ready. The bright smile on Yumi's face makes people look forward to a sweet date.

Kim Go eun, who transformed into 'Yumi', foretells a novel synergy with cells full of personality. Yumi is an ordinary office worker in the world who is trapped in the bridle of 'no jam'. 'Pro-Directing' Yumi diligently commuted to and from work and her work ability improved, but somehow her love affair was inversely proportional to that. Yumi, who wants a spoonful of romance in her boring daily life, encounters an unexpected moment of excitement one day. And the pink current that comes to Yumi starts to turn the cell village upside down.

'Yumi's Cells', produced in a new format that combines live-action and 3D animation for the first time in a Korean drama, offers a different kind of fun. TVING's original 'Yumi's Cells' will be released simultaneously on TV and tvN at 10:50 pm KST on Friday, September 17th.

