Kim Go Eun, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun’s Yumi’s Cells to return for season 3? Show makers have THIS response

Yumi, played by Kim Go Eun, has had her fair share of love lines and breakups in the two seasons of the TVING drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’. In the first edition, actor Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of Go Woong, whose love story ends on a sour note at the end. He returned for ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ as a recurring appearance but Yumi now stood with Yu Babi, played by actor Park Jinyoung.

The second season of the show came to an end over the last weekend as after a series of breakup, patch up and even a proposal, Yumi and Babi fail to save their relationship from meeting a sad end. While the characters seem to be satisfied with their decisions, the fans of the show were excited for the next chapter in Yumi’s life.

The production team of the show spoke about the impending third season saying, “We’re grateful that the viewers have expectations for season 3 as much as they have loved season 1 and 2.” They continued, “The second season has just ended, and the seasons require long production time, so the production team needs to take a break first. Season 3 will be discussed after that.”

According to the webtoon that the show is based on, it seems as though a new love interest named Shin Soon Rok is likely to find his way to Yumi next. The season 2 also ended with a hint towards the character as he is seen being added to Yumi’s publication team. With a text, he introduces himself, however a face has not been revealed so far.

Who do you think will be cast for the role of Shin Soon Rok? Let us know below.

