Kim Go Eun & GOT7’s Jinyoung pose with their cells in the latest poster for ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’

TVING's original series 'Yumi's Cells Season 2' group poster has been released. The group poster released on this day raises expectations with the sweet chemistry of Yumi and Bobby and the cuteness of the cells. The thing that catches the most attention is Bobby's love cells, wrapping Yumi and Bobby with a friendly touch.

As if they became the cupids of Yumi and Bobby, the presence of love cells that narrows the distance between them stimulates curiosity. Here, attention is drawn to the happy face that has returned, Yumi's cells and Bobby’s cells, which are finally unveiled. First, Yumi's love cells are holding the hem of her skirt, which adds to the curiosity. Various cells scrambled by her side, including the writer cell, rational cell and emotional cell, who heralded her big success in this season.

In particular, the emotional cells and the Yumi Guards wearing a T-shirt with the word 'BB' and making a cute fuss raise curiosity. The appearance of the opposite sex cells looking at them with somewhat worried eyes gives a foreboding of an interesting episode to be unfolded in season 2. The dizzying encounter between Yumi's cells and Barbie's cells also causes laughter. Passing through the two cells performing a trance couple dance, one can see Bobby’s emotional cells that are full of excitement.

The two-shot of Kim Go Eun and Park Jinyoung surrounded by their cells full of personality also catches the eye. The chemistry between the two people, which seems a bit awkward and even the subtle sense of distance, is heating up the anticipation. In season 2, Kim Go Eun portrays Yumi's new love and challenges. Saying goodbye to her short hair, Yumi plans to move towards her dream and love with her more mature appearance. Next to him is Bobby, who has brought new excitement. Park Jinyoung is expected to enhance her excitement by properly revealing the charm of the perfect man Bobby.

