Kim Go Eun, Han So Hee and more: 5 female actors that pushed the envelope with various dramas/films

Son Ye Jin rose to fame in 2003 for The Classic and Summer Scent, which were followed by the commercially successful A Moment to Remember (2004) and April Snow (2005). She has also acted in the successful television dramas Alone in Love (2006), Personal Taste (2010), Something in the Rain (2018), Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) and Thirty-Nine (2022). Despite having beautiful visuals, she has not let her deter from taking on roles that are strong-minded, violent and determined. One example would be The Truth Beneath, which is about how Kim Yeon Hong (Son Ye Jin) appears to have a perfect life. She is beautiful, is married to a charismatic young politician (Kim Joo Hyuk), and her adolescent daughter who used to be a troublesome child is now doing better at school. Her husband, Kim Jong Chan, decides to run for office against the powerful incumbent, No Jae Soon (Kim Eui Sung). A few days before the elections, Yeon Hong and Jongchan's daughter, Kim Min Jin (Shin Ji Hoon), goes missing. At first, they assume she has run off to seek their attention as she had done before. However, Yeon Hong soon finds out that the friend Min Jin she said she was going to meet does not exist. Then Yeon Hong learns from the school her daughter attends that she had an eccentric friend named Choi Mi Ok (Kim So Hee) and they were both bullied by their classmates. Compared to her roles in some dramas, here she is a vengeful and desperate mother who went to various lengths to find her daughter and take revenge on people who destroyed her peaceful family.

Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo is a South Korean film and television actress, model and singer. She is best known for her leading roles in television series such as Heaven & Earth (2007), Iljimae (2008), Brilliant Legacy (2009), Dong Yi (2010) for which she won the coveted Best Actress award at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards, W (2016) and Happiness (2021), as well as the films Masquerade (2012), which is one of the highest grossing Korean films of all-time, Cold Eyes (2013), for which she won Best Actress at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards, Love 911 (2012), The Beauty Inside (2015) and The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022). Over the years, Han Hyo Joo has taken on various roles but most of them have been soft and feminine but her role in Happiness made her stand out. The drama takes place in the near future, where the release of a failed treatment drug "Next" has caused a worldwide pandemic known as the Lytta Virus, a.k.a. "mad person disease". Those infected by lytta experience short bouts of insanity and bloodlust, before completely regressing into a zombie-like state. The South Korean Military and Police forces are trying to contain the spread of lytta and Next through extensive investigation and authoritative quarantine measures, while civil rights groups protest against them, believing the infected are still capable of normal human interaction. Yoon Sae Bom is a member of a Special Operation Unit police squad (KP-SOU) formerly known as KP-SWAT. She is decisive, determined, smart, and does not easily get rattled. She is excited to move into her new apartment, but as soon as moves there she faces a crisis.

Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actress. She debuted in the film A Muse (2012) where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series Cheese in the Trap (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), Yumi's Cells (2021), and Little Women (2022). In dramas like ‘Goblin’, she had a childish and sweet personality and in Cheese in the Trap, she is soft-spoken and sad. But in The King: Eternal Monarch and Little Women, she is strong-willed and smart.

Han So Hee

Han So Hee is a South Korean actress and model. She began her career as a supporting character in the television series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018) and Abyss (2019) before transitioning into lead roles in the JTBC series The World of the Married (2020) and Nevertheless (2021), and the Netflix-produced My Name (2021). Her portrayal of Yeo Da Kyung in The World of the Married (2020) gained her wide recognition. From the beginning, she has taken extremely feminine roles and while her role in The World of the Married was of a vengeful women with love in her mind, she showed true potential in My Name, playing the role of Ji Woo, a member of Dongcheon who infiltrates the police force as Oh Hye Jin, seeking revenge for her father's murder.

Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung is a South Korean model, actress and singer. She is best known for her roles in television series Cheese in the Trap (2016), The Doctors (2016), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), Dr. Romantic 2 (2020), and Sh**ting Stars (2022). She is a beautiful actress but her acting prowess outshines her. Her role in Cheese In The Trap and The Doctors is that of a misunderstood antagonist and she did a brilliant job of portraying such eccentric characters. Shooting Stars is all about the romantic and comedy love story of top star Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae) sharing a love-hate relationship with Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung), the PR team leader of his management agency Starforce Entertainment.

