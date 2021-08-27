Kim Go Eun harbours a secret crush on SHINee's Minho in new stills for upcoming drama 'Yumi's Cells'

We are excited for Kim Go Eun's upcoming drama 'Yumi's Cells'. For those unversed, The drama is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions. 'Yumi's Cells' stars Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Minho, GOT7's Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi and Park Ji Hyun.

Kim Go Eun will be playing the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings. Paired opposite her is Ahn Bo Hyun, who will star as the straightforward and honest game developer Goo Woong. SHINee's Minho will be playing the role of Chae Woo Gi, a junior colleague of Yumi’s who is handsome, talented and a caring person and also Yumi's crush! As evident in the new stills, Yumi gets shy when Woo Gi, her crush and the most popular guy at work stops by her cubicle to talk to her. She is unable to hide her blushing face as he sweetly smiles at her with his signature good-guy charm.

SHINee's Minho expressed his eagerness to join the drama and shared that he really wanted to bring Woo Gi's character to life. He revealed that Woo Gi is a colleague who is always a source of strength for Yumi and is a good guy! 'Yumi’s Cells' premieres on September 17 at 10:50 pm KST (7:20 pm IST) on TVing.

