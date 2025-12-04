Kim Go Eun, Jeon Do Yeon’s The Price of Confession OTT Release: When and where to watch, what to expect

Another Korean drama with a thrilling plot and a banging cast ensemble is here to wow the viewers. Right from its casting, The Price of Confession has had the attention of many for the skilled actors being considered for the lead roles. In the end, Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon were picked for the main characters, with the former picking an out-and-out dark role for the first time.

When and where is The Price of Confession releasing?

The Price of Confession, starring Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon, is all set to drop on December 5, 2025. The usual release time of Netflix originals is 4 pm KST, which is 12:30 pm IST. Spread across 12 episodes, the show is expected to release all at once, ready to be binge-watched over the weekend.

What is The Price of Confession about?

Jeon Do Yeon plays Ahn Yoon Soo, a normal-looking art teacher. Suddenly, her life turns upside down as her husband is killed under suspicious circumstances. With no clues on hand, she becomes the prime suspect and is unable to defend herself. Then, she comes across a woman nicknamed the ‘witch’.

Kim Go Eun’s Mo Eun approaches Ahn Yoon Soo. Mo Eun is disliked by other inmates over her ability to see through people very easily and read them, much to their disappointment. Soon, she suggests something absurd, trying to convince the teacher to take the deal. Ready to take on the blame for the husband’s murder, she plans a bold move. Ahn Yoon Soo must actually take the life of someone in order to be able to clear herself of the charges of killing her husband.

In the outside world, two more people get deeply involved in the case. A prosecutor who earns his reputation for being wise and understanding, Baek Dong Hun (Park Hae Soo) gains interest in the case involving Mo Eun and Ahn Yoon Soo’s newly formed bond. It goes against his principles, but his curiosity gets the better of him, and he begins digging deep.

On the other hand, Ahn Yoon Soo’s lawyer, Jang Jeong Gu (Jin Seon Kyu), is a former boxer with strict morals. He is determined to prove his client’s innocence, unaware of her deal.

Directed by Lee Jeong Hyo, thriller, mystery, crime drama, The Price of Confession, is all set to release on December 5, 2025, on Netflix.

