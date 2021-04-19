Kim Go Eun, Krystal & more leave cheeky comments under actor Kim Sung Cheol’s Instagram; leave fans delighted

Read on some of the warm comments the actresses left in Kim Sung Chul’s posts here!

Who doesn’t love friends who leave cheeky, sassy comments under our social media posts? Well, that’s exactly what has happened with actor Kim Sung Chul and his group of friends and co-actors! In an adorable display of affection and friendship, actresses Kim Go Eun, Ahn Eun Jin, Park Jin Joo, Krystal, Kim Yong Ji and even Song Kang have replied under his posts, leaving fans well amused!

Kim Sung Chul is slowly making his mark in the industry, with one role at a time. He has starred in dramas such as Prison Playbook, Sweet Home, Vincenzo, Do You Like Brahms, Arthdal Chronicles and more. He is mostly recognized by his role in Prison Playbook, as Beobja. Krystal, who was his co-star in the series, does seem like good friends with the actor as Sung Chul also wished her on her birthday on Instagram last year in October.

In one of Kim Sung Chul's Instagram post, we can see him keeping his right leg on a stone (real or artificial, we don't know that yet!), on a set and that photo has no caption. Looking at that, his Prison Playbook co-star Krystal replied 'What are you doing'! In another picture where the actor looks all charming in a baggy outift, standing beside a park bench, the caption read: 'Saturday'. Under this post, It's Okay To Not Be Okay's actor Park Jin Joo cheekily replied, 'What a charmer'. And she wasn't wrong!

Check out some of the posts with the fun comments translated below!

@sunghcheol2: "Friday"

Ahn Eun Ji (@eunjin__a): "Sung Chul, are you still growing?"

@suncheol2: 'Mood of a 2008 hottie.'

Kim Go Eun (@ggoonekim): "So. cool. W. O. W."

In one of his photos where he is stretching his hands upwards and eyes closed, he wrote a caption - 'Any idea what this guy is doing?'. His Sweet Home co-star Song Kang replied, "Hmm... I'll think about it and let you know". If anyone finds the answer to what he's doing, do tell us too!

Credits :Kim Sung Cheol Instagram

