Kim Go Eun makes a return as Yumi in the teaser poster for ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ releasing in THIS month

TVING's original series 'Yumi's Cells Season 2' released a teaser poster announcing the excited return of Yumi (Kim Go Eun) and the cells in June. Along with Yumi's everyday life, which is more ordinary and special, the new story that will unfold in Cell Village raises expectations.

'Yumi's Cells', which was released simultaneously on TV and tvN in September last year, was loved by depicting Yumi's story of eating, loving, and growing with cells in a pleasant and realistic way. The combination of live-action and 3D animation, which was attempted for the first time in South Korea, not only upgraded the charm of the original webtoon, but also made use of reality, and was well received.

'Yumi's Cells' has been evaluated as an evolution of the drama format. The realistic story added to the ingenious imagination of the personification of cells, and the cell village in her head, which conveyed Yumi's emotions, presented differentiated fun and empathy. Therefore, anticipation is focused on what kind of changes and growth will impress in Season 2.

Meanwhile, the released teaser poster adds excitement to the wait for 'Yumi's Cells Season 2'. First of all, Yumi's mature visual, who said goodbye to her trademark short hair, catches the eye. Also interesting is the existence of writer cells that scrambled together with Yumi's prime cells (cells representing people), love cells. The love cell, the center of the still strong and lovely cell village, the writer cell to nurture the dream that Yumi put aside for a while, and the appearance of Yumi smiling brightly between the two cells in charge of dreams and love arouses even more curiosity in the new story.

In the last season, an ordinary office worker Yumi grew up through love and separation with Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), and her co-worker Bobby (Jinyoung) encouraged her to take on a new job. In the second season, the story of Yumi and her cells standing on the borderline between dream and love will be drawn. Once again, the story of Yumi will stimulate viewers' sympathy and excitement cells and we cannot wait to experience it!

