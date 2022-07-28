Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo star in the first teaser poster for tvN’s new drama ‘Little Women’

tvN's new weekend drama 'Little Women' released a teaser poster on July 28th. The three sisters Oh In Ju (Kim Go Eun), Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun), and Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo), who seem to be heading for an unknown and bright place, stimulate curiosity. 'Little Women' will premiere in September.

First, on the blue horizon, the meaningful steps of the three sisters attract attention. The first to walk is Oh In Ju. It is unusual to see her carrying a large backpack that makes her curious about what is in it and putting her strength on her toes. Oh In Hye, the youngest in her school uniform, follows behind her holding her canvas. The second, Oh In Kyung, who stands at the end of her, moves her steps in her upright posture, as if guarding their path.

The drama is about three sisters who get involved in a case that leads them to fight against the richest and most influential family in South Korea.

Oh In Ju (Kim Go Eun) is the oldest sister. She grew up in a terribly poor environment and she is still poor. Since she was a young child, she realized that money was the most important thing to protect herself and her family. Her dream is to live an ordinary life like other people. She gets involved in a case that could change her life. Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun) is the middle sister. She is an enthusiastic reporter at a news station. She believes in doing the right things. She also has always been poor, but money doesn't rule life. She now begins to dig into a mysterious case that she first faced when she first became a reporter.

Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo) is the youngest of the three sisters. She is a student at a prestigious arts high school and she has a natural talent for painting. She often feels her two older sisters’ love for her is too much.

