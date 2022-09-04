Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Wi Ha Joon’s latest drama ‘Little Women’ premieres with strong ratings

tvN's Saturday and Sunday drama 'Little Women' was first aired on September 3rd with enthusiastic reviews. The trivial changes that occurred to the three sisters Oh In Ju (Kim Go Eun), Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun), and Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo), who were living ordinary lives, gradually grew up within their means.

In particular, Oh In Ju's surprised ending, when she received a bag of money from her secret friend, gave a thrilling end. The synergy of 'Hit Maker' writer Jeong Seo Kyung and director Kim Hee Won was different again. The fiercely running development, the mystery beyond prediction, the unstoppable and graceful mise-en-scène and the impeccable performances of the actors fascinated viewers at once and provoked an explosive reaction.

The first episode recorded an average of 6.9% and a maximum of 9.0% for households in the metropolitan area, and an average of 6.4% and a maximum of 8.4% for households nationwide, signaling the start of a good start of rising to the top spot in the same time slot including cable and full-length episodes.

The enthusiastic performances of the actors who completed the characters with strong personalities were also well received. Kim Go Eun tuned the atmosphere of the drama with excellent control that goes back and forth between the immature eldest sister and the face of an adult who has a sense of the weight of life. Nam Ji Hyun also showed off her unique transformation by delicately expressing Oh In Kyung, who hid the storm inside her. Park Ji Hoo, who portrayed the sensitive psychology of her deepest emotions, Oh In Hye, was also different. Wi Ha Joon, who completed the three-dimensional aspect of Choi Do Il, who cannot understand the inside, also showed his true value.

