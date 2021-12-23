Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun & Park Ji Hoo to lead ‘Little Women’ that Squid Game’s Wi Ha Joon is in talks for

tvN’s upcoming drama has confirmed the female protagonists that will helm the title ‘Little Women’ in the coming year. On December 23, the actors Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun & Park Ji Hoo were announced as the leads for the story based on love between siblings and how they overcome hardships. Previously, only Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun were in talks for the roles, while the character of the third sister was still in question.

‘Little Women’ depicts the story of 3 sisters with financial difficulties. They take care of their growth amidst being pitted against some of the richest and most influential families in South Korea. An unexpected incident lands them in trouble where they must now work hand in hand to prevail over their biggest hurdle in life, money.

Produced by Studio Dragon that has become known for its unique and popular shows, ‘Little Women’ will be written by Jung Seo Kyung (‘Mother’) and directed by Kim Hee Won (‘Vincenzo’, ‘The Crowned Clown’, ‘Temptation’).

Earlier actor Wi Ha Joon was revealed to be one of the actors who had received the offer for being cast as one of the male leads. His agency had confirmed the same and he is said to have been positively considering the role.

The interesting lives of 3 entangled sisters with the experienced cast and crew have presented a formidable backdrop for the drama. ‘Little Women’ is expected to air sometime in 2022.

