Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun & Park Ji Hoo star in an ominous poster for ‘Little Women’

Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo as sisters? We love it! Upcoming tvN drama ‘Little Women’ has unveiled its second teaser poster, giving a deeper look at the three lead characters on the show. With sombre look on their faces and determination in their eyes, they look ready to take on the challenge that awaits them.

The poster reads of their motive, “From the lowest, darkest place to the highest, brightest place”. It speaks of their aim to rise to the top of the three daughters of the Oh family. They each have their gazes set to different spots however the atmosphere around them is quite similar as a chandelier lights up the room. They are each dressed in their unique styles, displaying their very different personalities.

Check out the poster below.

‘Little Women’ is the story of 3 siblings, Oh In Joo, Oh In Kyung, and Oh In Hye, played by Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo respectively. They deal with the poor financial condition of their family and grow up very close to each other. The Oh sisters are determined to change their fate and take on one of the richest families in the country after they get involved in a conspiracy.

The production team shared that the story of these sisters will be extraordinary as they try to reach the highest and brightest place from the lowest and darkest place. The synergy between Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo is another point to look forward to.

‘Little Women’ premieres on September 3 at 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST).

