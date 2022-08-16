Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Wi Ha Joon & more star in the elegant group poster for tvN’s ‘Little Women’

On August 16th, tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'Little Women' released a group poster featuring eight people gathered in a mansion. The strange incongruity created by those who have lived in a completely different world creates tension. 'Little Women' tells the story of three sisters who are poor but amicably raised against the richest and most powerful family in Korea. The process of solving life's homework of money is about three sisters who are caught up in a huge incident.

The released poster captured people waiting for the sisters in the mansion. In an old-fashioned and heterogeneous space that does not suit the three sisters, the first Oh In Joo (Kim Go Eun) holds the hands of her younger brothers. As if protecting her older sister's back, her second sister Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun) has more calm and firm eyes, while her youngest Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo)'s anxious gaze makes us guess her tender inner life. One can also get a glimpse of the characters surrounding the three sisters.

From the movies ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016) and ‘Decision to Break Up’ (2022) to the drama ‘Mother’ (2018), writer Jeong Seo Kyung, ‘Vincenzo’ (2021), ‘The Man Who Became King’ (2019), etc. With director Kim Hee Won of the movie, Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Uhm Ji Won, Um Ki Joon, and Wi Ha Joon, among others, are raising expectations.

Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actress. She debuted in the film ‘A Muse’ (2012) where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series ‘Cheese in the Trap’ (2016), ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016), ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020), and ‘Yumi's Cells’ (2021).

ALSO READ: Youth of May’s Lee Do Hyun to make his film debut with Kim Go Eun starrer occult thriller film ‘Pamyo’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.